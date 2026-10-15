NSAP Renamed PM Samajik Sahayata Yojana: What Changes In Pension Rules, Eligibility And Age Limits?

The Union Cabinet has approved renaming the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) as PM Samajik Sahayata Yojana. The social security scheme comes with Rs 53,428 crore allocated for five years, revised disability pension eligibility and existing old-age and widow pension benefits.

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Features of PM Samajik Sahayata Yojana:

The scheme is designed to provide financial assistance to poor households in India. It is managed by the Ministry of Rural Development and was launched in 1995. Now, the government has renamed this welfare program and expanded its benefits to make it more inclusive.

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Changes In Disability Pension:

As per the government, the scheme has been modified to increase the pension scheme for persons with disabilities to Rs 375 for the age group of 0-79 years and Rs 625 for 80 years and above.

The criteria for benchmark disability under the scheme will be 40% against 80% at present. The minimum age criterion has also been modified to include since birth.

“Pension schemes for old aged & widows and family benefit schemes will continue in its existing form,” the ministry said in a press release, noting that the scheme is expected to benefit 3.20 crore beneficiaries.

How To Apply:

This is a direct benefit transfer scheme, which means the recipients get the financial assistance directly into their bank accounts.

1. Visit the Umang website: https://web.umang.gov.in/web_new/register

2. Register using your mobile number and complete the login process.

3. Search for the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) or the relevant pension scheme.

4. Check the eligibility criteria and fill out the application form with the required details.

5. Submit the application and, once approved, receive financial assistance directly into your bank account through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

In addition to the NSAP, the government has also renamed these sub-schemes:

Existing Name Approved Name Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme (IGNOAPS) Pradhan Mantri Vridhavastha Pension Yojana Indira Gandhi National Widow Pension Scheme (IGNWPS) Pradhan Mantri Vidhawa Pension Yojana Indira Gandhi National Disability Pension Scheme (IGNDPS) Pradhan Mantri Divyangjan Pension Yojana National Family Benefit Scheme Pradhan Mantri Parivar Labh Yojana

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