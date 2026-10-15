Watch: Tourists Start Visiting Lahaul-Spiti As Snowfall Blankets Himachal, Temperatures drop

Tourism in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti is set to witness an uptick as snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and rainfall across several districts have brought a decline in temperatures, giving the hill state an early taste of winter. However, the IMD has forecast an improvement in weather conditions from October 16, although isolated showers may continue in some areas.

The change in weather has been attributed to an active western disturbance affecting the western Himalayan region. High-altitude areas of Lahaul-Spiti, Kullu, Chamba and Kangra have experienced snowfall, while several lower-lying districts witnessed rainfall accompanied by chilly conditions.

A tourist operator, Snehal Sharma told NDTV Profit that the industry has been waiting for the arrival of winter so that more tourists visit the region. He expressed happiness that some free of itinerary travellers have already arrived in Lahaul and Spiti this year even as tourism operators are gearing up for the season that usually begins by the end of October early November. "This is a positive sign, looking forward to the season ahead, we're expecting an uptick as the formal winter season arrives.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Meanwhile, snowfall was also reported in areas such as Rohtang Pass and mountainous locations, with the fresh spell of rain and snow bringing temperatures significantly below seasonal averages.

ALSO READ | Tourism In Shimla Takes A Hit As Unesco World Heritage Toy Train Service Remain Disrupted

According to the weather department, maximum temperatures across several parts of Himachal Pradesh have fallen by six to ten degrees Celsius. Shimla recorded a maximum temperature of 16.4 degrees Celsius, approximately six degrees below normal. Daytime temperatures in Kullu, Kangra, Chamba and Palampur hovered between 18 and 19 degrees Celsius.

Chamba witnessed a pronounced temperature decline, with its maximum temperature falling around 14 degrees below the seasonal average. Meanwhile, the IMD issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and lightning across ten districts, including Shimla, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Solan and Sirmaur.

The weather department has advised residents and tourists to exercise caution while travelling through mountainous regions, where snowfall, slippery roads and sudden changes in weather could make journeys difficult.

ALSO READ | Higher Reaches Of Kashmir Witness Fresh Snowfall Transforming Region Into Winter Wonderland

Meteorologists have explained that western disturbances are responsible for much of the precipitation experienced across the Himalayan region during the post-monsoon months.

Although the recent snowfall has created winter-like conditions in several districts, officials have clarified that Himachal Pradesh has not yet entered its peak winter season.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.