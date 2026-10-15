Tourism In Shimla Takes A Hit As Unesco World Heritage Toy Train Service Remain Disrupted

Shimla's tourism industry is facing a setback amid the Dussehra-Diwali festive season as the iconic toy train service on parts of the Kalka-Shimla route remain suspended. The disruption for over a month now, has raised concerns among local businesses, with tourism operators fearing losses if restoration works continue at a slower pace, PTI reported.

The interruption comes at an inconvenient time for the tourist-favourite hill station. Tourists from West Bengal, many of whom prefer to take a ride on the scenic train route to Shimla during the Durga Puja holidays are among those who have been affected.

Shimla's Kali Bari temple is a top attraction during Navratri, when celebrations bring a distinct Bengali culture to the town. Durga Puja festivities, draw visitors and devotees throughout the festival with cultural events being held in the evening.

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The disruption was caused after heavy rains led to landslides and damaged sections of the track. The Koti-Gumma stretch has been significantly damaged as rains washed away railway lines.

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According to reports, railway officials confirmed that train operations are restricted to the Shimla-Dharampur section, however, services between Dharampur and Kalka would remain suspended until November 30, as construction work continues on a bridge along the route.

The reduced connectivity has affected businesses that depend heavily on tourist arrivals, including taxi operators, hotels, restaurants and local shops.

A local taxi operator was quoted as saying that the route previously handled several trains every day, but restricted services are affecting their earnings now. Moreover, he told PTI: "The festive season has begun, and large numbers of domestic and international tourists visit Shimla and travel along this historic rail route during Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas and New Year. But the disruption of rail services during this period has adversely affected the tourism business."

Another local business owner expressed frustration over the uncertainty surrounding the restoration schedule of the railway line. With no clear indication of when operations would return to normal, he stated that traders fear the prolonged closure could continue to affect tourist footfalls and business activity would slow down further.

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