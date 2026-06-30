July 2026 Calendar: Check Full List Of Important National And International Days And Events

The month of July is filled with awareness campaigns, environmental initiatives, patriotic observations, and cultural festivals celebrated across India and the world. From National Doctor's Day to Kargil Vijay Diwas and Nelson Mandela International Day – July celebrates significant days highlighting healthcare, youth empowerment and national pride.

July will begin with National Doctor's Day, Chartered Accountants Day, and National Postal Worker Day on July 1. While National Doctor's Day and Chartered Accountants Day are observed nationwide, National Postal Worker Day is observed globally.

National Doctor's Day is observed to honour doctors and healthcare professionals for their services to society. In India, the day commemorates the birth and death anniversary of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy, who is celebrated as the architect of modern West Bengal and served as its second chief minister.

Chartered Accountants Day, on the other hand, celebrates the foundation of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), established in 1949. Whereas National Postal Worker Day is observed globally to recognise and express gratitude for the tireless efforts of postal employees.

Other important days of July include World Population Day, Malala Day, Nelson Mandela International Day, National Flag Adoption Day, Income Tax Day, Kargil Vijay Diwas, Guru Purnima, Sawan and more.

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Full List Of Important Days In July 2026

July 1 – National Doctors' Day, Chartered Accountants Day, National Postal Worker Day

July 2 – World UFO Day

July 3 – International Plastic Bag Free Day

July 4 – Independence Day (USA)

July 6 – World Zoonoses Day; Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl Day in Mizoram

July 7 – World Chocolate Day, Kiswahili Language Day, Global Forgiveness Day

July 9 – Beh Deinkhlam in Meghalaya

July 10 – Global Energy Independence Day

July 11 – World Population Day

July 12 – Malala Day

July 14 – Bastille Day (France)

July 15 – World Youth Skills Day

July 16 – Jagannath Rath Yatra

July 17 – World Day for International Justice, World Emoji Day; Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh

July 18 – Nelson Mandela International Day; Drukpa Tshe-zi

July 20 – International Chess Day

July 22 – National Flag Adoption Day; Kharchi Puja

July 24 – Income Tax Day, International Self-Care Day

July 25 – World Embryologist Day

July 26 – Kargil Vijay Diwas, International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem

July 27 – APJ Abdul Kalam's Death Anniversary

July 28 – World Hepatitis Day, World Nature Conservation Day

July 29 – Guru Purnima, International Tiger Day

July 30 – International Day of Friendship, Sawan

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