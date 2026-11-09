Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Row: More Photos Surface Amid Chinese Spy Allegations

Amid the Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang alleged affair with Alice Huang, additional photographs have surfaced amid scrutiny of their reported relationship. The images are said to have originated from Alice Huang's personal WeChat feed, where she reportedly posted under the name Huang Le. Their authenticity, dates and locations have not been independently verified.
The photographs emerged as Nvidia's board investigates reports that Huang was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. Huang has acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife and pledged to cooperate with the inquiry.
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Photos said to be shared by Alice Huang (Huang Le) from her own WeChat feed - almost like she was showing off and wanted people to know that she had special relationship with Jensen. Shouldn't a spy be more low-key and cautious than this? https://t.co/LtvRwBAjVM
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Vivi (@vivilinsv) November 9, 2026
黄仁勋和情人Alice Huang更多照片首次曝光 https://t.co/2zOmMkOBcm— 大厂白洁 (@santoulang) November 9, 2026
In a letter to employees obtained by The Associated Press, Huang apologised to his family and colleagues for being unfaithful to his wife and accepted responsibility for his actions. He said he had failed to meet his obligation to earn employees' trust.
Nvidia's board on Sunday said it would investigate reports that chief executive Jensen Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The announcement followed Huang's admission that he had an intimate relationship with a business executive whom US intelligence agencies, according to The New York Times, had identified as gathering information for Beijing.
The board said it had no reason to believe US national security or Nvidia's confidential information had been compromised. Its investigation would examine all available information, it said, adding that Huang supported the review and would cooperate.
Huang, 63, will remain chief executive during the inquiry. Nvidia spokesperson John Rizzo said he would continue leading the company without interruption.
ALSO READ | Can Nvidia Board Remove Jensen Huang Over Affair? Five Scenarios That Could Decide CEO's Future
Nvidia's chips power much of the infrastructure used to train and run artificial intelligence models. Its advanced processors are also subject to US export restrictions intended to limit China's access to leading semiconductor technology.
The Times reported last month that US intelligence agencies had identified a close relationship between Huang and Alice Huang, a Chinese citizen and chip buyer whom they concluded was passing information to Beijing. The two are not related, the newspaper said.
Alice Huang previously worked as a television reporter in China before becoming a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed, one of Nvidia's largest customers in Southeast Asia. The company bought more than $4.8 billion of Nvidia chips over two years, according to the Times.
Huang's letter did not identify Alice Huang or discuss her reported connections to Beijing. It acknowledged national security concerns raised by media reports and pledged full cooperation with the board's investigation. He also affirmed his commitment to protecting Nvidia and supporting US national security.
Nvidia, based in Santa Clara, California, has repeatedly exceeded Wall Street's earnings forecasts during the AI boom of the past three years. The world's most valuable company reported quarterly profits of $59.69 billion in August.
ALSO READ | Jensen Huang Was the 'Mystery American': What Did Nvidia's Chief Know About Alice Huang's China Links?
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