Farah Khan Slams Online Portals Over Fake Reports Of Fire At Her Mumbai Residence: 'Clickbait Can't Be Everything'

Filmmaker Farah Khan has slammed online portals for circulating misleading videos claiming that a fire had broken out at her residence in Mumbai. Dismissing the claims, Farah clarified that the visuals being shared online were from an under-construction building and had no connection to her home. She also urged digital platforms to be responsible and verify information before publishing alarming claims for clicks.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday, Farah shared one of the viral videos and called out the portals for misleading their audiences.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Reacting to the reports, she wrote, “Online portals plss BE RESPONSIBLE!! This is an under construction building!! Clickbait can't be everything! (sic).”

Also Read: Alia Bhatt To Katrina Kaif: Bollywood Stars Give Fans A Sneak Peek Into Diwali Celebrations

The videos, which circulated widely on November 8 and 9, showed flames and what appeared to be panic near a building site. However, the visuals were subsequently clarified to be unrelated to any major fire at Farah's residence.

As per reports by India Today, the incident involved a minor fire affecting scaffolding or safety netting at an under-construction structure.

Farah Khan resides at Oberoi Sky Heights in Mumbai's Lokhandwala area. There have been no official reports of injuries or major damage to her property in connection with the viral claims.

Three major fires broke out at separate locations in Mumbai on Diwali night, damaging several huts, shops, a commercial building and a garage. No casualties were reported in any of the incidents. The firefighters took more than nine hours to extinguish the blaze in the Dongri area.

The fire at Haji Kasam Chawl (row tenement) on Dr Maheshwari Road in Dongri was reported around 10 pm on Sunday. It was initially classified as a Level-I fire and later upgraded to Level-II.

A Level-I fire is generally handled with the initial deployment of firefighting resources, while a Level-II blaze requires additional personnel and equipment.

Several shops and huts were engulfed in the blaze, which spread to electric wiring and installations, wooden furniture, LPG cylinders, chemical drums and tarpaulin sheets, a civic official said.

Firefighters took more than nine hours to bring it under control at 7.23 am on Monday. Another Level-II fire was reported at a garage on Marol Military Road near a school in Andheri at 10.51 pm on Sunday. It was extinguished at 3.50 am on Monday, after nearly five hours of hectic operations, the official said.

The third fire broke out at Skyline Vida, a 10-storey commercial building near Jolly Gymkhana in Vidyavihar, at 11.56 pm on Sunday.

The blaze spread from the 7th to the 10th floor. The fire brigade declared it a Level-II fire at 12.52 am on Monday and extinguished it at 5.55 am, after nearly six hours, the official said.



ALSO READ: 'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Diwali Celebration Post

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.