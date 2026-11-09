The Liver Doc vs Deepinder Goyal: Temple Row Escalates As Doctor Calls For Government Regulatory Scrutiny

- Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips accused Deepinder Goyal of false claims about Temple's science
- Philips urged regulators to verify Temple's claims before it gains wider attention
- Doctors question if Temple can measure brain circulation from sensors outside the skull
Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, who posts as TheLiverDoc, has accused Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal of lying about the science behind Temple, the Rs 85,000 wearable Goyal launched after stepping down as CEO.
In a post on X on Monday, Philips urged government regulators to assess the device's claims. Goyal has said Temple is a fitness and AI product and that the company has made no medical claims.
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What Philips Has Alleged
Philips wrote that Temple was "always about the brain", even though Goyal now says it is not, and that no working device-based evidence of its "Entropy" measure has been shown.
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Good morning. Deepinder Goyal is a liar. It was always about the brain, even though he now claims it was not. His scam was caught in January 2026 after which he started calling out doctors rudely at that time also. He mentioned he will show the science of brain flow, Entropy assessment by the device at the time. A few months later, he showed screen shots of what he calls the device can measure, which others cannot, called Entropy - screen shots from his own team - which can be easily made using Claude. Still no working device based proof. Zero evidence of parameters measured to showcase Entropy. Fast forward 10 months later, November 2026, he is still making the same claims, no new evidence, no real data other than what his company wrote on the website. The company website (https://t.co/GXfRVjQf9x) still promotes the device for cognitive health, brain tracking and entropy. I and other clinical-scientists HAVE gone through everyy detail of science published on Temple here https://t.co/xGJN0H7vcG and none of it proves this device can measure what it claims. Yes, heart rate and blood flow to the scalp from the temporal artery. But nothing more - because there is no data. Temple is a beautiful scam, built over the years using influencer network, paid celebrity collaboration (obviously all of these will be denied) and a false marketing to convince people that this device does more than any other device. It does not do anything beyond the basics. This is a global scam and the government regulators must assess the claims made before this becomes a circus show for the West. Guys like MKBHD and Mrwhosetheboss who can really do work on this will rip it apart - so go give them the device and not your local chamcha influencers.— TheLiverDoc™ (@theliverdoc) November 9, 2026
He said he and other clinical scientists had gone through the science published on Temple's website and found nothing proving the device measures what it claims. In his view, it can capture only heart rate and blood flow to the scalp from the temporal artery.
"Government regulators must assess the claims made before this becomes a circus show for the West," he wrote. He shared a side-by-side graphic of Goyal's posts from January to May and from November, and said Temple's promotions still mention the brain. These are Philips's allegations and Goyal disputes them.
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What Is Temple?
Temple is a head-worn wearable that sits on the side of the forehead. Its two headline metrics are BrainFlow, which tracks relative changes in brain circulation, and Entropy, a 1-250 score meant to show how hard the body is working.
Pre-orders opened on 1 November, with deliveries expected in about three months. Goyal led a $54 million funding round for the startup.
Health Concerns Raised By Doctors
Doctors have questioned whether Temple can do what its marketing suggests. Philips argues there is a gap between detecting blood flow near the temple and proving a sensor outside the skull can measure circulation inside the brain.
He has said the device can only measure blood flow and flushing to the face. He also says customer experiences cannot replace independent validation. Goyal has said Temple is a fitness and wellness device, not a medical one.
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How Goyal Has Responded
On 8 November, Goyal posted that Temple is "strictly a fitness + AI device" and that the company has made no medical claims. He said BrainFlow is not Temple's main point and that Entropy is, adding that the company has not yet published anything on Entropy.
He said proof moves from white paper to pre-print to peer review, and that buyers can wait for it. On 5 November he had told critics Temple is "not a medical device".
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