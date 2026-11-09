The Liver Doc vs Deepinder Goyal: Temple Row Escalates As Doctor Calls For Government Regulatory Scrutiny

Hepatologist Cyriac Abby Philips, who posts as TheLiverDoc, has accused Eternal founder Deepinder Goyal of lying about the science behind Temple, the Rs 85,000 wearable Goyal launched after stepping down as CEO.

In a post on X on Monday, Philips urged government regulators to assess the device's claims. Goyal has said Temple is a fitness and AI product and that the company has made no medical claims.

What Philips Has Alleged

Philips wrote that Temple was "always about the brain", even though Goyal now says it is not, and that no working device-based evidence of its "Entropy" measure has been shown.

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He said he and other clinical scientists had gone through the science published on Temple's website and found nothing proving the device measures what it claims. In his view, it can capture only heart rate and blood flow to the scalp from the temporal artery.

"Government regulators must assess the claims made before this becomes a circus show for the West," he wrote. He shared a side-by-side graphic of Goyal's posts from January to May and from November, and said Temple's promotions still mention the brain. These are Philips's allegations and Goyal disputes them.

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What Is Temple?

Temple is a head-worn wearable that sits on the side of the forehead. Its two headline metrics are BrainFlow, which tracks relative changes in brain circulation, and Entropy, a 1-250 score meant to show how hard the body is working.

Pre-orders opened on 1 November, with deliveries expected in about three months. Goyal led a $54 million funding round for the startup.

Health Concerns Raised By Doctors

Doctors have questioned whether Temple can do what its marketing suggests. Philips argues there is a gap between detecting blood flow near the temple and proving a sensor outside the skull can measure circulation inside the brain.

He has said the device can only measure blood flow and flushing to the face. He also says customer experiences cannot replace independent validation. Goyal has said Temple is a fitness and wellness device, not a medical one.

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How Goyal Has Responded

On 8 November, Goyal posted that Temple is "strictly a fitness + AI device" and that the company has made no medical claims. He said BrainFlow is not Temple's main point and that Entropy is, adding that the company has not yet published anything on Entropy.

He said proof moves from white paper to pre-print to peer review, and that buyers can wait for it. On 5 November he had told critics Temple is "not a medical device".

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