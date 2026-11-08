'Our Brightest Diwali Yet': Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Reveal Son Vihaan's Face In Diwali Celebration Post

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally revealed the face of their son, Vihaan, on the occasion of Diwali. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a joint post offering fans a glimpse of their festive celebrations.

"Our brightest Diwali yet... Wishing everyone love, light and happiness. - Vicky, Katrina & Vihaan," the couple wrote in the caption.

Vihaan turned one on November 7, just a day before Diwali.

The Kaushal family was seen twinning in colour-coordinated festive outfits. While Katrina looked gorgeous in a yellow salwar suit, Vicky opted for a beige-coloured kurta. Their son, Vihaan, complemented his parents in a beige kurta paired with a yellow waistcoat.

Several celebrities were quick to react to the adorable family pictures.

Alia Bhatt, commented, "Uffff.., " followed by a series of heart emojis.

Kajol wrote, "Awwww..." along with emoticons.

Ananya Panday commented, "Oh My God," followed by a series of heart emojis.

Kiara Advani, who is expecting her second child with Sidharth Malhotra, shared a string of heart emojis in the comments section.

Sonam Kapoor also showered the family with love, writing, "Oh my God. Happy Diwali beautiful people."

Other celebs who commented on the picture include Patralekhaa, Bhavana Panday, Gauhar Khan, Diana Penty, Dia Mirza, Tahira Kashyap, and more.

The couple announced the arrival of their son on November 7, 2025, through an Instagram post. "Our bundle of joy has arrived. With immense love and gratitude, we welcome our baby boy," the couple wrote.

Two months later, in January 2026, they revealed his name as Vihaan Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied the knot on December 9, 2021, at Six Senses Fort Barwara in Rajasthan.

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