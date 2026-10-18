A Private Romance, A Reported Greece Wedding: What We Know About Anirudh And Kavya Maran

In June 2025, Anirudh Ravichander laughed off marriage rumours. Sixteen months later, Kavya Maran's parents were at the Telangana Chief Minister's residence, inviting him to their wedding reception.

The composer and the Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO will celebrate their reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026. Confirmation came through Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy's office after Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and his wife, Kavery Maran, visited him on October 16.

A private wedding in Greece is reportedly planned before that. Several reports give November 11 as the ceremony date, while Cinema Express puts it a day earlier.

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For two people whose careers attract enormous attention, Anirudh and Kavya have kept their relationship remarkably private. Neither has spoken publicly about their first meeting, when they began dating or a proposal. Their wedding plans have emerged through relatives and invitations, even as the couple themselves remain largely silent.

The Rumours Anirudh Laughed Off

Speculation gathered pace in 2025 after a Reddit post claimed that Anirudh and Kavya had been dating for more than a year and that their families were discussing marriage.

The claimed dating timeline was never independently established. The wedding chatter, however, became loud enough for Anirudh to respond.

“Marriage ah? lol... Chill out, guys. Please stop spreading rumours,” he wrote in June 2025.

His response dismissed the marriage speculation circulating at the time. He did not elaborate on his relationship with Kavya.

Reports of a purported dinner outing in Las Vegas subsequently kept the speculation alive. A video said to show the two walking together in New York also circulated, prompting fresh interest.

Neither reported sighting established when their relationship began. But each brought renewed attention to a pairing that had already become a talking point among film and cricket fans.

The Sun Pictures Connection

Their professional worlds have long overlapped.

Anirudh has composed music for films backed by Sun Pictures, the production company associated with Kavya's father, Kalanithi Maran. Entertainment reports have suggested that this connection brought them closer, although neither has confirmed that account.

Claims that Rajinikanth helped bring the families together have also circulated. These have been attributed to film-industry circles, without direct confirmation from the actor, the couple or their parents.

Anirudh, who rose to fame with Why This Kolaveri Di, has since become one of Indian cinema's most recognisable composers. Kavya is a familiar presence at IPL matches, where her reactions to Sunrisers Hyderabad's performances frequently go viral.

Their visibility has made the interest in their relationship inevitable. It has revealed little about how it actually developed.

A Family Member Speaks

A more substantial indication emerged in June 2026, when actor and dramatist Y Gee Mahendra, identified in reports as Anirudh's uncle, addressed the speculation in an interview with KPTV.

“Based on what I've been told, it's a sure thing. They are getting married,” he said.

His remarks gave the wedding reports greater weight, but offered no date or destination.

Four months later, the invitations began making headlines.

Wedding Invitations Reach Political Leaders

On October 16, Kalanithi and Kavery Maran visited Revanth Reddy at his Jubilee Hills residence.

The Telangana Chief Minister's Office subsequently announced that they had invited him to their daughter's wedding reception. Its statement named Kavya Maran and Anirudh Ravichander and specified November 21 as the date of the Chennai celebration.

Separately, Cinema Express reported that Anirudh accompanied Kalanithi and Kavery Maran to invite Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay. Visuals of the meeting were shared by Sun News.

The publication also reported that an invitation had been extended to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The invitations have been reported; the leaders' attendance has not been confirmed.

A Greece Wedding Before The Chennai Reception?

Greece is the destination named in several reports, with the ceremony expected to be a private celebration involving close family members.

The exact date remains unclear. The couple have not publicly confirmed either date or released an itinerary.

No Greek island, hotel, resort or wedding property has been publicly established as the venue. The exact location of the Chennai reception has not been confirmed either.

The Love Story They Have Kept Private

There is still no verified public account of Anirudh and Kavya's first meeting, their proposal or how long they have been together. Engagement details, the final guest list, wedding budget, designers and honeymoon plans also remain undisclosed.

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