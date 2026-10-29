Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran Wedding: Inside Vintage-Inspired Wedding Invite

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad owner Kavya Maran's wedding invite is turning heads with its elegant vintage design, delicate carvings and intricate 3D details, making it more than just an invitation.

Speaking to The Indian Express, designer Ranjani Iyengar, founder of Pink Whistle Man, shared how the couple's ideas shaped the design and the challenges involved in creating the elaborate keepsake.

Idea Behind The Invite

The idea began with a decorative box Iyengar had made for herself. It featured a three-dimensional Greek head, which caught the couple's attention and inspired her to develop a similar concept for their wedding invitation.

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Anirudh and Kavya wanted something classic and timeless that guests could keep as a memory of the occasion. They preferred a simple colour scheme and did not want the design to include personal details about their relationship.

Iyengar said the brief was to create something “very classic, elegant and timeless” that guests would want to preserve. Kavya was actively involved in the process and suggested adding more 3D elements. The team prepared several digital designs before settling on the final look.

How The Wedding Invite Was Designed?

The invitation comes in a wooden box measuring around 10 inches. It features 10–12 individual carvings, each attached separately and hand-painted. The team also used a technique called tapping to give the surface a slightly aged appearance.

The powder-blue and ivory colours, along with silver details, give the box its vintage-inspired look. Iyengar initially considered adding red, but the couple decided to stick to two main colours to keep the design simple.

The box was also designed to open smoothly and reveal the invitation inside. Matching bags and additional gifts were prepared, although the designer has not shared their full details or the total number of invitations made.

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Designer Opens Up About Production Challenges

As per Mid-Day, Iyengar revealed that making the invitation involved several rounds of testing, from trying out different hinges to finding the right materials.

“My first draft was so ugly I almost had tears,” she recalled, adding that production problems sometimes left her in tears for days.

The project took around three-and-a-half to four months, with each invite requiring two to five hours of processing. She credited the manufacturers, printers and craftspeople who helped bring the design to life.

Since some materials were specially sourced from across India and may not be available again, recreating the exact box could be difficult.

About The Couple

Anirudh Ravichander, composer and playback singer, is known for hit songs like Why This Kolaveri Di and films such as Jawan and Jailer. Kavya Maran is the executive director of Sun TV Network and CEO of IPL team Sunrisers Hyderabad, owned by her father Kalanithi Maran's Sun Group.

The couple is expected to have a private wedding in Greece in November 10-11, followed by a grand reception in Chennai on November 21, 2026.

ALSO READ: A Private Romance, A Reported Greece Wedding: What We Know About Anirudh And Kavya Maran

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