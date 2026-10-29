IGNOU December TEE 2026: Online Assignment Portal Opens; Check Submission Rules And Deadline

The Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) has launched an Online Assignment Management System (OAMS) for the December 2026 Term-End Examination (TEE). Eligible students enrolled in Open and Distance Learning and online programmes can submit their assignments through the portal until November 20, 2026.

The December TEE is scheduled to begin on November 25. The new facility allows students to upload assignments, receive digital acknowledgements and check their evaluation status without visiting any study centre.

According to the October 28 announcement by Ministry of Education, the initiative will simplify the assignment submission process and improve access to student services.

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Here are Key highlights of the latest IGNOU circular:

Last date to submit assignments: November 20, 2026

Exam commencement date: November 25, 2026

Official portal: https://ignou.samarth.edu.in

Eligibility: Students enrolled in eligible Open Distant Learning and online programmes

File format: Scanned handwritten assignments in PDF format

Maximum file size: 20 MB per course

Submission confirmation: Available online and through registered email

How To Submit IGNOU Assignments Online

Students can follow the steps below to upload their assignments:

Visit the IGNOU Samarth portal at https://ignou.samarth.edu.in.

Log in using registered student credentials.

Open the Online Assignment Management System (OAMS).

Select the relevant course and examination session.

Upload the scanned assignment as a single PDF for each course.

Review the details and submit the assignment.

Save the acknowledgement for future reference.

Important Instructions For Students

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Assignments must be handwritten, scanned clearly and combined into one PDF for each course. The first page should include the student's name, enrolment number, course code, study centre code, regional centre details and email address.

Students who have already passed the assignment component of a course or submitted the relevant assignments in hard copy to their study or regional centres do not need to upload the assignments again.

IGNOU has also clarified that assignments sent through email to university offices or regional centres will not be accepted.

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After submitting their assignments, students can log in to their Samarth accounts to check the submission acknowledgement and evaluation status.

Students should complete the process before the deadline and visit the official IGNOU website, https://www.ignou.ac.in, for programme-specific instructions and further updates.

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