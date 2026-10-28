JEE Main 2027 Registration Form Out: Check Exam Dates And When Registration Ends

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened applications for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 Session 1. Candidates can register at jeemain.nta.nic.in until 11:50 pm on November 22, 2026. The application process commenced on October 24, and the regular examination fee must be paid by the November 22 deadline.

Applicants who miss the initial deadline will have another opportunity from November 23 to 26, but will have to pay an additional late fee of ₹500. The final payment deadline is 11:50 pm on November 26. The application correction window will run from November 27 to 29.

The January session is scheduled for January 20 to 28, 2027. NTA's revised examination calendar lists April 2 to 7 for the second session, with dates subject to revision.

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For Session 1, the examination-city intimation slip is scheduled for December 30, 2026, followed by issuance of admit cards on January 13, 2027.

The April application window is scheduled from January 5 to February 3, 2027. Applications with a late fee are scheduled for February 4 to 7, followed by corrections from February 8 to 10.

NTA will issue a separate notification for Session 2. Candidates who register for the January session should use the same application number when applying separately for April and paying the relevant fee.

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NTA has enabled registration through the government's MeriPehchaan single sign-on service. The information bulletin describes the platform as integrating DigiLocker, JanParichay and e-Pramaan. Applicants should follow the verification instructions displayed on the official portal.

Candidates can open the Session 1 application link on the JEE Main website and complete registration. They must fill in the application, pay the examination fee and download the confirmation page. Registered applicants can return using their application number and password.

The form requires personal and academic information, paper selection and examination-city preferences. Candidates should complete the photo and document-upload requirements, verify payment status and retain their confirmation page.

All students need to provide a live photograph and a recent colour passport photograph against a white background, with 80% of the face visible, including the ears, without a mask. The uploaded photograph must be a JPG/JPEG file of 10–200 KB, while the signature must be in the same format, between 10 and 100 KB.

A Class 10 or equivalent certificate or marksheet is required as a PDF of 50–300 KB. Applicable disability/UDID and physical-limitation-to-write certificates must meet the same PDF size limit. Foreign nationals, including OCI candidates, must upload a non-Indian passport as a 50–300 KB PDF.

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For one paper at an Indian examination centre, General-category male candidates need to pay Rs 1,000 as exam fees, while Gen-EWS and OBC-NCL male candidates will pay Rs 900. Female candidates in these categories pay Rs 800. The fee is Rs 500 for SC, ST, PwD and PwBD candidates, as well as third-gender applicants.

For two or more papers at Indian centres, the charge is Rs 2,000 for male candidates in the General, Gen-EWS and OBC-NCL categories and Rs 1,600 for female candidates in those categories. SC, ST, PwD, PwBD and third-gender candidates pay Rs 1,000.

At overseas centres, fees range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 5,000 for one paper and Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 for multiple papers, depending on category. These fees apply per session. The Rs 500 late charge applies uniformly, while processing charges and GST are additional where applicable.

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