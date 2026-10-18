Cordelia Cruises Operator Bets On World's Biggest Wedding Market As Season Kicks In

Cordelia Cruises parent Waterways Leisure Tourism Ltd. expects to host more weddings in FY28 as it looks to turn celebrations into a larger source of business, with additional capacity from its Cordelia Sky ship supporting its plans. The company expects around 95 wedding dates in FY28, compared with a typical 65–70, according to management.

The outlook comes as India's wedding industry sees higher budgets and continued demand for destination celebrations. Average wedding spending rose 8% to Rs 39.5 lakh in 2025, while one in four weddings surveyed were destination weddings, according to wedding planning platform WedMeGood's Annual Wedding Industry Report 2025–2026.

“With our cruise proposition and the additional capacity coming through Cordelia Sky, we believe we are well positioned to participate in this growing demand and further develop weddings and celebrations as an attractive revenue stream,” management said during the company's earnings call.

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Wedding Demand

The WedMeGood report points to an opportunity for businesses offering alternatives to conventional wedding venues. It found that 25.83% of weddings surveyed were destination weddings, while 89% of destination weddings were hosted within India.

The report also found that average spending on destination weddings stood at Rs 58 lakh, compared with the overall average wedding budget of Rs 39.5 lakh. It said couples were increasingly seeking personalised celebrations and distinctive experiences.

These trends provide a broader context for Cordelia's plans, although the report does not establish how much demand is shifting specifically towards cruise weddings.

More Capacity

Cordelia is looking to use the additional capacity from Cordelia Sky to pursue the wedding and celebrations market. Management has identified the segment as a potential revenue stream alongside the company's leisure cruise business.

The expected increase to around 95 wedding dates in FY28 from a typical 65–70 would represent a rise of about 36–46%, depending on the starting point. The figure is an outlook from management and does not, by itself, establish how many dates are already booked or how much revenue weddings will generate.

The company has not provided, in the comments cited here, a breakdown of expected wedding revenue or the proportion of its business that the segment could contribute.

Market Opportunity

The WedMeGood report suggests that destination weddings remain largely domestic. Among destination weddings surveyed, 89% took place within India, with destinations including locations in Rajasthan, northern India and Goa.

The report also found that couples are spending more on wedding celebrations, with average budgets increasing 8% year on year. However, higher overall wedding spending does not necessarily translate into higher demand for cruise venues.

For Cordelia, the next indicators to watch will be confirmed wedding bookings for FY28, the revenue generated by these events and the extent to which the additional ship capacity helps the company expand the business.

Management's outlook signals that Cordelia wants weddings and celebrations to play a larger role in its business. Whether that ambition translates into sustained growth will depend on actual bookings and the economics of hosting weddings at sea.

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