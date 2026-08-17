Dhoot Transmission IPO Listing Today: Check Expected Listing Price And Gain Based On Latest GMP

The latest grey market premium (GMP) of Dhoot Transmission IPO stands at Rs 262, indicating a potential listing gain of around 30% for investors.

Dhoot Transmission IPO shares are set to list on NSE and BSE on Monday, Aug. 17, following strong subscription demand of more than 74 times.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP of Dhoot Transmission is Rs 262, updated on Aug. 17 at 7:30 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 871, Dhoot Transmission IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1,133 (cap price + today's GMP). This implies an expected listing gain of 30.08% for investors.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Subscription Status

The IPO received an overall subscription demand of more than 74 times. The QIB category had an overall demand of nearly 213 times, NIIs subscribed 52 times and the retail category saw 8.12 times subscription.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Details

The issue comprises a fresh issue of 1.61 crore shares aggregating to Rs 1,400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.91 crore shares worth Rs 1,666.89 crore.

The issue price band was set at Rs 829 to Rs 871 per share and each application lot size consisted of 17 shares. The share allotment status for the IPO was finalised on Aug. 13.

This means retail investors needed at least Rs 14,807 to participate in the IPO (based on upper price). Axis Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Dhoot Transmission IPO Listing Date

Dhoot Transmission IPO shares will list on NSE and BSE on Monday, Aug. 17

Dhoot Transmission IPO Financials

Dhoot Transmission's total income increased to Rs 4,563.70 crore from Rs 3,472.24 crore in FY25. Profit After Tax (PAT) rose to Rs 396.84 crore from Rs 353.89 crore. Ebitda reached Rs 710.99 crore compared with Rs 590.96 crore in the previous year.

Dhoot Transmission IPO: Use of Proceeds

Dhoot Transmission plans to use IPO proceeds primarily for debt reduction and business expansion. The remaining funds will support acquisitions and corporate purposes.

About Dhoot Transmission

Established in 1998, Dhoot Transmission is a leading Indian E&E company manufacturing wiring harnesses and electrical systems for automotive and non-automotive applications.

Disclaimer: Investments in IPOs are subject to market risks. Investors should read the red herring prospectus carefully and consult a financial adviser before making investment decisions.



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