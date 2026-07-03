Hotel Stay Ends In Tragedy As Hyderabad Woman Dies By Suicide During Video Chat

A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide at a hotel in Hyderabad's Langer Houz area late Thursday night, with police launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The deceased, identified as Renuka, had checked into a hotel with her boyfriend, Farukh, on Thursday evening, according to police. Investigators said the two had been in a relationship for nearly six months after meeting at a pub.

Police said Renuka worked as a club dancer at Kings and Queens in Kukatpally. She was currently living in Bolaram and had earlier resided in Mukabowli.

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Officials added that she had been married around eight years ago and had a seven-year-old son but had been living separately from her husband.

According to investigators, the couple ordered food after checking into the hotel. Farukh later left the premises to attend a function, leaving Renuka alone in the room.

Police said that around 12:30 am, Renuka made a video call to another friend and reportedly mentioned that her birthday was the following day, telling the friend she had "a birthday gift" for them.

Shortly afterwards, she was found dead by hanging inside the hotel room.

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Farukh, a resident of the Golconda area, is also married and has three children.

Police have detained him for questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

The body has been shifted to Osmania General Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police said they are examining all aspects of the case and awaiting the post-mortem findings before drawing further conclusions.

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