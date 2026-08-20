Samsung's August 27 Galaxy Event May Bring A New S26 Model

Samsung has confirmed that it will introduce a new edition to its Galaxy S26 family at an online event on Aug. 27. While the company has not named the device, several reports suggest it could be the Samsung Glalxy S26 FE. Samsung said the event, titled Galaxy Event August 2026, will be streamed live on its website and YouTube channel at 9PM KST(5:30 PM IST).

In its official invitation, the company said the new device would bring key Galaxy S26 experiences, including camera and AI features, along with the latest version of One UL.

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Galaxy S26 FE Expected

Samsung has not confirmed the name of the upcoming phone. However, reports from publications including Gadgets 360 and Android Authority point to the Galaxy S26 FE as the likely device, following several leaks about the Fan Edition model in recent weeks.

Reported Specifications

According to recent leaks reported by Android Authority and Android Central, the Galaxy S26 FE could feature a 6.7-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor. The phone is also reported to come with a 4,900mAh battery and support for 45W charging. Samsung has not confirmed these specifications.

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Camera And Software

Leaked information has also pointed to a triple rear camera system comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. Reports also suggest that the handset could run Samsung's latest One UL software. These details remain unconfirmed.

For now, Samsung has confirmed only the Aug. 27 Event, the addition of a new Galaxy S26 family device, and the company's plans to bring camera, AI and the latest One UL experience to the new product. Its name, specifications, price and availibility are expected to be announced at the event.

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