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Walmart Earnings Impact: Shares Plunge 6% Pre-Market As Drug Price Decline Spooks Investors

Walmart raises its annual outlook as strong online sales offset pressure from drug prices

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Walmart Earnings Impact: Shares Plunge 6% Pre-Market As Drug Price Decline Spooks Investors
Walmart shares fall as drug price declines weigh on US sales outlook
(Photo: Unsplash)

Walmart raised its sales and earnings outlook for the year, helped by strong growth in its online business. However, a decline in drug prices weighed on US sales and sent the retailer's shares down about 6% in pre-market trading.

(This is a developing story)

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