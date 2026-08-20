Walmart Earnings Impact: Shares Plunge 6% Pre-Market As Drug Price Decline Spooks Investors

Walmart shares fall as drug price declines weigh on US sales outlook(Photo: Unsplash)
Walmart raised its sales and earnings outlook for the year, helped by strong growth in its online business. However, a decline in drug prices weighed on US sales and sent the retailer's shares down about 6% in pre-market trading.
(This is a developing story)
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