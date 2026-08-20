'Cancer Risks': Tukaram Mundhe Bans Loose Edible Oil Sales, Warns Rs 10 Lakh Penalty, Life Term

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has said edible oil will be the next major focus of the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, warning that violations in the production, packaging, distribution and use of edible oil could pose serious health risks.

"Our next focus as we take our Campaign of Safe Food Safe Maharashtra ahead will be edible oil," Mundhe said during a conference, highlighting concerns over practices ranging from the sale of loose oil to the repeated reuse of cooking oil.

Mundhe's comments suggest that Maharashtra's next phase of its food-safety campaign is likely to bring greater scrutiny of edible-oil manufacturers, distributors, retailers and establishments that use cooking oil repeatedly. Violators, he said, will face stringent action, including life imprisonment and a penalty of Rs 10 lakh.

Mundhe said the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has prescribed rules governing how edible oil should be manufactured, sold and used, but the authorities have encountered what he described as gross violations of these regulations.

He said the FDA's orders would have to be followed across the entire supply chain, from production and distribution to the final sale of edible oil. Manufacturers would also be required to hold the licences prescribed under the applicable regulations.

One of the key concerns flagged by Mundhe is the sale of loose edible oil. According to him, loose oil and certain other products can lack clear information about their source of manufacture and the date of manufacture. This can create difficulties for authorities in tracing the product and taking action if a food poisoning incident occurs.

"Loose oil being sold or other edible oil lacks its source of manufacture, when it was manufactured, so if food poisoning occurs it becomes difficult for us to initiate action," Mundhe said.

The Maharashtra FDA chief also raised concerns over packaging practices, particularly the reuse of tins for edible oil. He said manufacturers reusing tins for packaging edible oil is not permitted under the applicable rules.

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However, Mundhe identified repeated reuse of edible oil as one of the most serious concerns. He described the practice as "most dangerous", indicating that the campaign will also focus on how cooking oil is handled and reused by food businesses.

The commissioner stressed that the issue goes beyond the black market or conventional cases of adulteration. According to him, unsafe practices involving edible oil can create broader public-health concerns and, in extreme cases, could contribute to an epidemic in society. Consuming these substances can lead to heart disease, increase the risk of cancer, and negatively impact children's cognitive development, making this widespread habit deeply alarming, he added.

"This is not limited to black market or adulteration. Such practices can lead to serious health concerns and can bring epidemic into society," Mundhe said.

The FDA's focus on edible oil is therefore expected to cover multiple stages of the supply chain, including manufacturing, licensing, packaging, distribution and retail sale, while also examining how oil is used by food businesses.

The move comes as food-safety authorities increasingly focus on traceability and compliance across the food supply chain. Clear information about a product's source and manufacturing details can help regulators identify the origin of a food-safety incident and initiate corrective action.

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