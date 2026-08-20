Railtel Corp Shares In Focus After Rs 165 Crore Order Win From Western Coalfields

Railtel Corporation of India Limited shares will be in focus on Friday, August 21 after the state-owned company received an order worth Rs 165 crore.

In an exchange filing on Thursday, August 20, Railtel Corporation informed that it has bagged an order from Western Coalfields for establishment of Multiprotocol Label Switching VPN network.

The deadline to complete the order is September 21, 2031, the PSU said.

Railtel Corp Share Price History

After Thursday's trading session, Railtel Corporation shares closed 2.26 % lower at Rs 280.75, while benchmark Nifty 50 ended 0.64% up. The share price has dropped 24.19% on year-to-date basis, while in the last 12 months, the share price has tumbled 21.76%.

ALSO READ: Railtel Corp Share Price Soars Over 7% After Order Win From EPFO

Railtel Corp's Recent Orders

Prior to Western Coalfields order, Railtel Corporation received an order from Employees Provident Fund Organisation worth Rs 166.80 crore, resulting in a 7.4% jump in shares on Wednesday to a high of Rs 297.60 apiece.

Last week, the PSU had secured orders cumulating to Rs 183 crore. These include an worth Rs 63 crore from Deendayal Port Authority and another order worth Rs 119 crore from the Department of Posts.

ALSO READ: RailTel Corp Q1 Results: Profit Flat As Margins Narrow; Revenue Rises 20

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