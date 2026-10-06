Verity Box Office Collection Day 4: Anne Hathaway-Dakota Johnson Thriller Sees Major Drop On Monday

Verity witnessed a sharp drop in its box office collection as it entered its first Monday. After showing better momentum over the opening weekend, the thriller saw its earnings decline on Day 4, indicating a slowdown in its theatrical run.

The film earned Rs 42.02 lakh on Day 4, registering a 69.1% drop in collection from the previous day, according to TrackTollywood. The film sold 13,461 tickets across 567 shows and recorded an overall occupancy of 16.3% on Monday. Its total gross collection after four days stood at Rs 5.39 crore.

The film was released in English, with the 2D version earning Rs 35.76 lakh. The 4DX format collected Rs 5.48 lakh, while Dolby Cinema 2D earned Rs 77,765.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Verity earned Rs 47.58 lakh on its premiere day. Its collection increased to Rs 1.64 crore on Day 1. The film then saw a drop on Day 2, collecting Rs 1.49 crore, followed by another decline on Day 3 with Rs 1.36 crore. On Day 4, its collection dropped further to Rs 42.02 lakh.

ALSO READ: Jailer 2 Trailer Out: Rajinikanth Back As Tiger Muthuvel Pandian With Action, Humour And More

Verity State-Wise Collection

Maharashtra led the state-wise collection with Rs 12.43 lakh, followed by Karnataka at Rs 8.34 lakh. Telangana collected Rs 3.85 lakh, while Delhi earned Rs 3.61 lakh. Haryana recorded Rs 2.07 lakh, followed by Tamil Nadu at Rs 1.98 lakh.

Gujarat collected Rs 1.89 lakh, while Uttar Pradesh earned Rs 1.53 lakh. West Bengal recorded Rs 1.17 lakh, followed by Kerala at Rs 63,250 and Punjab at Rs 60,502.

Andhra Pradesh collected Rs 57,761, while Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh earned Rs 48,159 and Rs 47,913, respectively. Chandigarh recorded Rs 41,629, followed by Odisha at Rs 39,460, Assam at Rs 35,553 and Goa at Rs 24,506. Chhattisgarh and Arunachal Pradesh collected Rs 14,459 and Rs 13,200, the report stated.

Verity Advance Booking

Verity has recorded an advance booking gross of Rs 19.45 lakh for its October 7 shows, as per TrackTollywood data. A total of 6,236 tickets have been booked across 550 shows in 288 theatres spanning 74 cities. The film currently has an overall occupancy of 7.9%, with nine fast-filling shows and no housefull shows.

About Verity

Verity is a psychological drama, mystery and romantic thriller directed by Michael Showalter. The film stars Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson and Josh Hartnett in the lead roles.

Based on Colleen Hoover's bestselling novel of the same name, the story follows Lowen Ashleigh, a struggling writer who is hired to complete the books of an injured bestselling author, Verity Crawford. As Lowen settles into the Crawford family home, she discovers disturbing material that raises questions about Verity and the events surrounding her family. The film released in English theatres in India on October 2, 2026.

ALSO READ: When Wait Staff Touched Bollywood Actress' Feet: Hotmail Co-Founder Recalls Moment That Left American Friends Bewildered

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.