When Wait Staff Touched Bollywood Actress’ Feet: Hotmail Co-Founder Recalls Moment That Left American Friends Bewildered

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia has sparked a discussion on social media after recalling an unusual encounter involving a Bollywood actress and questioning the tradition of touching someone's feet as a gesture of respect.

In a post on X, Bhatia looked back at an incident from several decades ago, when he had invited a Bollywood actress to his home. He said several American guests were also present and that he had arranged Indian food from a local restaurant for the gathering. Bhatia chose not to reveal the actress' identity, saying he wanted to respect her privacy.

During the evening, one of the waiters recognised the actress. Bhatia recalled that the man immediately put down his tray and approached her before touching her feet. He said the waiter bent down so deeply that he eventually “lay down flat on the ground.”

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The moment left Bhatia's American guests confused. According to him, they wanted to know why the waiter had touched the actress' feet and who she was. Bhatia said he struggled to explain the reaction to them.

Reflecting on the incident, he said the experience stayed with him because celebrity worship can be so deeply rooted in Indian culture that gestures considered ordinary in India can appear difficult to understand to people from other cultures.

Bhatia Questions Feet-Touching

Bhatia later returned to the subject in another X post, asking, “Is touching someone's feet really a sign of respect - or just submission disguised as tradition?”

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Social Media Reacts

His question prompted a mixed response from social media users, with people sharing personal experiences and differing views on the practice.

Some defended touching the feet of parents, elders and people they genuinely respect. One user said they touch their mother's feet because it makes her happy when meeting relatives, even when they may not personally feel connected to those people. Another said they follow the custom for people they “really respect or love,” adding that respect should come from wisdom rather than age.

Others questioned whether the gesture remains respectful when it is performed because of a person's social status. One commenter called it “a form of slavery,” while another described it as “conditioned existence.” A different user said they had seen elderly people touch the feet of a much younger popular blogger, suggesting that status can sometimes influence the practice.

There were also users who said the meaning depends on the intention behind the gesture. One comment suggested that it can represent genuine respect when done willingly, but become submission when someone feels pressured to follow the custom.

Another user simply described it as “ego boosting,” while some said there are other ways to show respect without touching someone's feet.

Bhatia's post has therefore opened a broader conversation about the difference between respect, tradition and social hierarchy, with users debating whether the gesture should be understood through cultural context or personal choice.

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