Sonu Nigam Buys Two Andheri West Commercial Units For Rs 16 Crore: Report

Singer Sonu Nigam has expanded his commercial real estate footprint in Mumbai, acquiring three office properties in Andheri West's Aston building for a combined Rs 17 crore, according to reports.

The transaction includes two contiguous units on the first floor valued at Rs 16 crore, alongside a separate ground-floor space purchased for Rs 1 crore.

In a transaction registered on August 6, 2026, Nigam acquired properties from Singular Health Pvt for Rs 16 crore, incurring a stamp duty of Rs 96 lakh, according to CRE Matrix.

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The deal encompasses two first-floor commercial units in the Aston building, totalling a carpet area of 3,885.77 sq ft. The acquisition encompasses two commercial units alongside four dedicated basement spaces within a stack parking system. Bundling a premium commercial floor plate with allocated on-site parking meaningfully enhances the total transaction value.

This latest Rs 16 crore deal follows Nigam's earlier purchase in the same Aston building, where he acquired a 258 sq ft ground-floor commercial unit from Singular Health Pvt. for Rs 1 crore. Together, the two transactions highlight Nigam's growing footprint in the property.

The latest multi-unit acquisition marks a notable scale-up for Nigam in the Aston development, growing far beyond his initial 258 sq ft footprint to add roughly 3,886 sq ft and four parking slots. This follow-on investment reflects a clear, sustained bullishness on commercial assets in the Andheri West micro-market.

Registration records analysed by CRE Matrix highlight yet another high-profile, celebrity-backed commercial real estate deal across Mumbai's western suburbs.

High-profile investors continue to drive momentum in Mumbai's commercial real estate sector. Over the past few years, a steady stream of celebrities has acquired prime assets across the city, snapping up premium office spaces and retail properties.

Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment Pvt has finalised an 11-month lease for commercial premises in Lotus Grandeur, paying an upfront licence fee of Rs 55 lakh.

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