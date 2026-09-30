Mumbai Real Estate Demand Hit 14-Year High In September, Ganesh Chaturthi Boosts Demand: Report

Mumbai's real estate market hit a 14-year high in September 2026, driven by enthusiasm among homebuyers during Ganesh Chaturthi, NDTV reported citing the latest report by real estate consultancy Knight Frank India.

According to data from the Maharashtra Registration Department and the Inspector General of Registration (IGR), Mumbai recorded 12,622 property registrations in the month of September 2026. This marks a 5% jump from September 2025 and indicates the highest number of property registrations for any September in the last 14 years.

With this development, the Maharashtra government has collected Rs 1,227 crore as stamp duty this month. The stamp duty collections, however witnessed a 5% year-on-year dip, primarily due to changes in the mix of property transactions.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Ganesh Chaturthi Drove Market Sentiment

Ganesh Chaturthi is traditionally considered as an auspicious period for new beginnings. During the festive season from September 14 to September 25, 2026, Mumbai recored 5,379 property registrations, up 22% from the same period last year. This marks the strongest festive-season performance in the last four years, the report said. Over 50% of total stamp duty collection in September, around Rs 640 crore was recorded only during these festive days. This year the revenue was 32% more than last year's Ganesh festival, highlighting a strong demand for premium and higher-value properties.

ALSO READ: North Bengaluru Is Where The Home Buyers Are And A Supply Wave Is Coming

From 4,000 To Over 12,000 Registrations In 14 Years

According to the report, Mumbai's property market has reflected consistent growth over the years. In September 2013, Mumbai recorded only 4,116 property registrations, making Rs 247 crore as stamp duty revenue. From 2014 to2019, registrations stood in the range of 4,000 and 5,500 units. Following this, the market saw a significant surge. Property registrations crossed 7,800 in 2021, rose to 10,600 in 2023, and now standing at 12,622 by 2026 despite global and economic challenges.

Speaking on the development, Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said, "Mumbai's residential market has maintained strong demand momentum. September 2026 recorded the highest number of property registrations in more than 14 years. The 22% year-on-year increase in registrations during the Ganesh Chaturthi period made a major contribution to the month's overall performance."

He added, "The strong festive-season performance reflects sustained and active participation from homebuyers. However, buyers are becoming more selective in their purchasing decisions. Projects offering better locations and high-quality infrastructure will continue to attract the most interest from buyers."



Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.