North Bengaluru Is Where The Home Buyers Are And A Supply Wave Is Coming

Koramangala has its trendy cafes, bustling food streets, vibrant nightlife; Indiranagar has its craft breweries and high-end pubs; the home-buyers, however, are now flocking to Devanahalli, Hebbal and all places North.

The demand for real estate in Bengaluru is resilient, with the momentum seen in fiscal 2026 continuing into the current fiscal as well, Emkay noted in its on-ground research note.

"North Bengaluru continues to witness higher traction, supported by airport connectivity, an expanding employment ecosystem, and infrastructure upgrades. Price escalation remains at around 5–7%," Emkay outlined.

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Premiumisation, coupled with growing preference for larger homes and established developers are major boosters for the sales momentum for listed developers. Although, the rapidly rising demand poses a question — how much of it will be fulfilled?

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Supply is also expected to rise significantly, particularly from well-funded developers in Bengaluru, according to the brokerage. "As approval-related challenges ease, project launches are expected to increase," it said.

Emkay highlighted the recently notified Premium Floor Area Ratio (FAR) policy in Bengaluru, which was introduced 1–1.5 years ago and explained that the policy allows developers to purchase additional FAR over and above the standard limit by paying prescribed charges to the government.

Developers have to pay overall 1.5-1.6 times more the existing permissible limit and they are already utilising the additional development potential, the brokerage said. "However, the extent of incremental loading remains largely contingent on land availability and project location," Emkay added.

Some of the key hurdles in Bengaluru's real estate market now spill over to the pricing front as developers are undertaking price escalations of 5-7%, alongside a tough but improving regulatory environment.

Despite this, Emkay expects listed players such as Brigade Enterprises, Prestige Estates, and Godrej Properties represent four of India's most prominent to deliver healthy sales in the second quarter, predominantly driven by sustained sales momentum.

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