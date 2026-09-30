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BMC Retains 10% Water Cut In Mumbai To Secure Supply Until May 2027, Cites El Nino Threat

Mumbai's 10% water cut will continue despite lake levels at 96%, with BMC citing El Nino concerns, rising temperatures and increased evaporation.

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BMC Retains 10% Water Cut In Mumbai To Secure Supply Until May 2027, Cites El Nino Threat
The warning comes despite Mumbai's lakes currently holding around 96% of their water stock.
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  • BMC urges Mumbai residents to use water judiciously amid El Niño concerns
  • Current 10% water cut could sustain Mumbai's water till May 17, 2027
  • Lifting water cuts may cause earlier exhaustion of city’s water reserves
What steps is BMC taking to reduce water leakage?

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged Mumbai residents to use water judiciously, warning of a potential severe water crisis in the coming months amid concerns over the impact of El Niño, as reported by NDTV.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Abhijit Bangar said that if the existing 10% water cut is maintained, Mumbai's current water stock could last until May 17, 2027. However, lifting the water cut could lead to the city's reserves being exhausted earlier.

The warning comes despite Mumbai's lakes currently holding around 96% of their water stock.

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The BMC administration has decided to continue with a cautious approach, citing concerns over rising temperatures and increased evaporation linked to the El Niño effect in October and November.

According to the civic body, these factors could lead to a faster depletion of the city's water reserves.

(This is a developing story)

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