'I Killed My Wife': Man Posts Chilling WhatsApp Status Before Murdering Sister, Ending Own Life In Lucknow

A man in Lucknow ended his own life on Thursday after allegedly killing his wife and sister in two separate shooting incidents in broad daylight, according to reports.

The man has been identified as Manas Vajpayee, a bank employee. Before dying by suicide, Vajpayee allegedly posted a WhatsApp status, as reported by NDTV. The status said, "Today, I killed my wife as she cheated on me. Now I have to kill myself and my sister. Her sister Pragya and Bharat knows everything."

According to an NDTV report, Vajpayee first shot his wife, Divya Mishra, who was also a bank employee, outside a bank branch in Gomti Nagar. He then went to his home in Husadiya and shot his sister, Tulika Bajpai. Vajpayee subsequently shot himself, ending his life. The incident, involving the deaths of two women and Vajpayee, has left Lucknow shaken.

Vajpayee's sister was a person with disability and allegedly believed there was no one to care for her, although the exact circumstances surrounding her killing are yet to be established, according to reports.

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Meanwhile, Divya's sister, Pragya Mishra, reportedly posted about the shooting on social media and tagged the Uttar Pradesh Police and Lucknow Police. Vajpayee and Divya had been married for around 12 years and had no children. Divya had reportedly filed for divorce against Vajpayee a year ago and had been living separately in Alambagh since then.

According to the NDTV report, eyewitnesses told police that 38-year-old Vajpayee called his wife Divya outside bank where she worked, spoke to her for a few minutes before shooting her and escaping the scene. Divya was rushed to hospital where she was declared brought dead, police said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the three deaths, including the allegations made in Manas's WhatsApp status and the events leading up to the shootings.

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