Fake CBI Team Raids Delhi Bizman In 'Special 26' Style Raid; Wife Refuses Entry

A ‘Special 26'-style fake raid was allegedly foiled in Delhi's Rohini when a businessman's wife refused to open the gate for 8-10 people claiming to be CBI officials. The suspected imposters reportedly remained outside for around one-and-a-half hours, trying to convince the family that they were conducting an authorised search.

According to an ANI report, the group arrived at the businessman's residence claiming that they had come to conduct a CBI search. However, the family alleged that the individuals initially failed to provide valid authorisation or establish their identities to their satisfaction.

The incident attracted the attention of neighbours, who gathered outside the residence and questioned the group about the purported search. They also asked the individuals to produce a search warrant and other documents authorising the operation.

According to the ANI report, the complaint stated that when the group was asked to provide a copy of the search notice, they allegedly claimed that the document was inside their vehicle. They then left the spot on the pretext of retrieving it. The family subsequently called the police helpline 112, following which a police team reached the residence.

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The complaint further alleged that the suspected fake officers were dressed in clothes bearing the CBI insignia and carried identity cards claiming to identify them as CBI officials.

The family later received a purported search notice on WhatsApp bearing the name and signature of the CBI Director. Although the message was later deleted, the family had already taken a screenshot and submitted it to the police along with the complaint.

The complainant alleged that the notice was fabricated and was used to make the suspected raid appear to be an authorised CBI operation.

The incident was reportedly captured on CCTV cameras installed around the residence, the footage could help investigators identify the individuals involved and establish details of their activities at the property. Police are investigating the matter. Further details are awaited.

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