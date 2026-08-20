'Glass Piece' Found In Burger At Jimi's Burger Branch In Mumbai; FDA Complaint Filed

A glass piece was allegedly found inside a burger at Jimi's Burger in Andheri, Mumbai, prompting a complaint with the Amboli Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), NDTV reported.

According to the complaint, the incident took place on August 16 when complainant Tanisha Gogri visited the restaurant with a friend. The duo had ordered a Korean Veg Burger.

While eating the burger, Gogri allegedly found a piece of glass inside it. She immediately informed the restaurant management about the incident.

However, Gogri has alleged that the restaurant management disposed of the glass piece in a dustbin instead of preserving it for further examination.

The incident was subsequently brought to the attention of her father, following which a formal complaint was filed with the Amboli Police Station and the FDA.

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The police and food safety authorities are looking into the matter. Further details are awaited.

Notably, the complaint comes at a time when the Maharashtra FDA has intensified inspections of restaurants, hotels, bakeries, clubs and other food establishments across Mumbai and the state.

The FDA, or Food and Drug Administration, is Maharashtra's regulatory authority responsible for enforcing food safety standards under the Food Safety and Standards Act. Its recent inspection drives have resulted in licence suspensions, stop-business orders and seizures of food products at several establishments over alleged hygiene and food safety violations.

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