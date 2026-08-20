'They Beg All Their Allies': Iran Says Trump's Economic War Will Create Bigger Failure

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, has dismissed President Donald Trump's new economic campaign against Tehran, calling Washington's shift from military pressure to economic warfare another miscalculation.

“They claim Iran is on the brink of collapse and hanging by a thread, yet they beg all their allies to help them,” Gharibabadi said in a post on X.

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He said a series of US miscalculations had pushed Washington toward increasingly aggressive measures aimed at masking its earlier failures. “The military war did not produce results. Now they have named their next failure ‘economic war,'” he said.

Gharibabadi's comments came after Trump announced what he described as the “most crushing economic operation ever taken against any country,” threatening severe consequences for governments, companies, banks and other entities that provide financial support to Iran.

The campaign is aimed at disrupting Iran's access to oil revenues and international financial networks, with measures targeting alleged oil-smuggling operations, cash transfers, exchange houses, front companies, shipping channels and other mechanisms used to sustain the Iranian economy.

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Trump has also urged US allies to join efforts to isolate Tehran, framing the campaign as an “Economic D-Day.”

Gharibabadi portrayed the latest US measures as an acknowledgment that military pressure had failed to achieve Washington's objectives.

His remarks signal that Tehran intends to resist the new sanctions campaign rather than interpret it as evidence of an impending collapse.

The confrontation marks a renewed escalation in US-Iran tensions, with Washington increasingly relying on financial and economic pressure to constrain Tehran after military action failed to deliver its stated goals.

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