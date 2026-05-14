NEET Aspirant In UP Dies By Suicide, Family Alleges Paper Leak Trauma

In the Lakhimpur Kheri district, a 20-year-old youth is said to have committed suicide on Thursday. Family members attribute the occurrence to stress over the recent cancellation of the NEET exam.

The deceased was discovered hanging from the ceiling at his home in the Gangotrinagar neighbourhood of Lakhimpur city on Thursday morning, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

He was a resident of Hasanpur Katauli village, which is under the jurisdiction of Isanagar police.

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The youth left his hometown and returned to his Lakhimpur home on Wednesday, according to the police.

Other residents notified his family and the police when he didn't open his room until late on Thursday.

A police squad arrived and conducted an initial investigation, according to Inspector Rajesh Kumar Singh. A postmortem examination was ordered for the body.

"No suicide note was found at the scene. To determine the cause of the drastic action, further investigation is being conducted, Singh stated.

After the NEET exam was postponed due to reports of a paper leak, the bereaved father said that his son was experiencing extreme mental stress.

"After the recent cancellation of the NEET exams, my son was under severe emotional stress," he was quoted as saying. "This was his third attempt, and he was hoping to clear it this time, but the cancellation left him deeply shocked."

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The deceased, who is survived by his parents and an older married sister, was reportedly visibly disturbed following news of the NEET paper leak and the subsequent cancellation, according to the deceased's uncle, who expressed similar worries.

In India, the number of student suicides increased by 4.3% from 13,892 in 2023 to a record high of 14,488 in 2024, according to the Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

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