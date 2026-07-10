Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

10 Real Estate Stocks With 'Buy' Ratings Ahead Of Q1 Results; Sobha, Oberoi Realty Among Top Picks — Check Target Prices

HDFC Securites highlights that recent key launches by Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, Sobha etc have seen strong expression of interest collections and conversions, a further sign of underlying demand resilience for branded developers, which shalltranslate into healthy presales bookings during Q1.

Read Time: 3 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
10 Real Estate Stocks With 'Buy' Ratings Ahead Of Q1 Results; Sobha, Oberoi Realty Among Top Picks — Check Target Prices
The brokerage prefers mixed use developers with high rental portfolio and stable presales.
(Photo: NDTV Profit/ AI generated image)
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Godrej Properties Ltd.
--
Sobha Ltd.
--
DLF Ltd.
--
Prestige Estate Projects Ltd.
--
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd.
--
Brigade Hotel Ventures Ltd
--
Kolte Patil Developers Ltd.
--
Macrotech Developers Ltd
--

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

HDFC Securities Report

According to the brokerage HDFC Securities, real estate channel checks suggest strong traction across the luxury segment, a trend the street was not anticipating given the West Asia-driven wealtheffect concerns flagged earlier in the year.

Recent key launches by Prestige Estates, Godrej Properties, Oberoi Realty, Sobha, and Mahindra Lifespaces have seen strong expression of interest collections and conversions, a further sign of underlying demand resilience for branded developers, which shall  translate into healthy presales bookings during Q1 FY27 highlights the brokerage.

This EOI traction, spanning both southern (Prestige, Sobha, and Godrej Properties) and western (Oberoi, Mahindra Lifespaces) market developers, reinforces the view that the demand slowdown has been more sentiment-driven and geographically/segment-concentrated than a broad-based structural pullback, with visibility into Q2 FY27 presales already looking encouraging ahead of the print.

The West Asia conflict and the subsequent stock market correction impacted the wealth effect negatively and resulted in delayed deal closures; our analysis suggests residential sales across the top seven cities declined ~6% YoY in Q1 FY27, with the softness concentrated in specific cities and segments rather than broad-based.

Recommendations and top picks:

Following the West Asia war resolution, presales recovery has been stronger than our estimate of 3-6months of slowdown. Q1 FY27 new launches saw robust absorption for our coverage universe, with Sobha, Godrej Properties, and Mahindra Lifespaces Ltd. likely to report the highest-ever Q1 presales.

The brokerage prefers mixed use developers with high rental portfolio and stable presales.

Top picks: Prestige Estates, Oberoi Realty, Sobha, and Mahindra Lifespaces.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Hdfc Securitie Real Estate Q1 Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: HAL Among ICICI Securities' Top Picks Ahead Of Q1 Results Amid A Seasonally Muted Quarter — Full List Inside

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

Elecon Engineering Q1 Result: Net Profit Falls 60%, Revenue Up 6%; Dividend Announced — Check Details

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Loading PDF...
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com