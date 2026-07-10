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HAL Among ICICI Securities' Top Picks Ahead Of Q1 Results Amid A Seasonally Muted Quarter — Full List Inside

Defence Q1 Preview: ICICI Securities believes that most companies may see low-double-digit to high-single-digit growth rates in June quarter, with the exception of Solar Industries and HAL.

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HAL Among ICICI Securities' Top Picks Ahead Of Q1 Results Amid A Seasonally Muted Quarter — Full List Inside
According to ICICI Securities, traditionally, Q1 is a weak quarter in terms of execution, and this trend is expected to continue this year.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Solar Industries (India) Ltd.
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Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd.
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Zen Technologies Ltd.
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Bharat Electronics Ltd.
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Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
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Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
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Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd.
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Azad Engineering Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

ICICI Securities Report

According to the brokerage ICICI Securities, traditionally, Q1 is a weak quarter in terms of execution, and this trend is expected to continue this year.

The brokerage expects majority of players to see moderate revenue growth, with Solar Industries India Ltd. and Hindustan Areonautics Ltd. being exceptions. Margins on a YoY basis could be rangebound.

Key points:

  • Expect most companies to manage a high-single-digit growth rate in revenues due to slower pace of order awards in FY26 and the impact on exports amidst the Iran conflict;
  • higher ammonium nitrate prices and delays in the onset of the monsoon could give Solar Industries both a volume and value push, making it an exception among the pack;
  • HAL could do well on the deliveries of helicopters.

Going forward, the brokerage expects order awarding to improve in FY27 as the DAC has approved an all-time-high annual procurement of Rs 7 trillion. Solar Industries, and HAL are the brokerage's preferred picks from a FY27 perspective.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Icici Securities Defence Q1 Preview.pdf
VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: 11 Auto Stocks In Focus Ahead Of Q1 Results; Maruti Suzuki, TVS Motor, Minda Corp. Among Top Picks

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This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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