Dr. Reddy's Shares Extend Fall For Second Day As Semaglutide Quality Concerns Prevail

The stock has fallen more than 7% in two sessions after the company suspended commercial supplies of certain semaglutide batches while investigating the issue.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. shares fell for a second straight session on Friday after the drugmaker disclosed a quality issue involving certain batches of semaglutide and temporarily halted commercial supplies of the product.

The stock declined as much as 2% to Rs 1,241.4 apiece on the NSE, down 19.6 points from its previous close of Rs 1,269.5. The shares had already dropped more than 5% on Thursday after the company disclosed the development.

The decline comes as investors assess the possible operational and cost impact of the quality issue, which has weighed on the company's share price over the past two trading sessions.

ALSO READ: Dr. Reddy's Downgraded By Systematix After Semaglutide Setback; Target Price Cut — Should You Buy Or Hold?

Semaglutide Batches Under Investigation

In an exchange filing dated July 9, 2026, Dr Reddy's said certain batches of semaglutide were found to be out of specification because of an issue associated with the active pharmaceutical ingredient used in the product.

The company said it is investigating the root cause and taking corrective measures to ensure product quality. It has also suspended commercial supplies of the affected product until the issue is resolved.

"We are investigating the root cause and taking appropriate measures to ensure product quality," the company said in the filing.

Dr Reddy's also held a conference call on Thursday to discuss the issue.

Share Price Performance

The recent decline has added to the stock's weak performance over the past week. Dr Reddy's shares have fallen more than 9.5% during the period, including the declines over the last two sessions.

Over the past year, the stock has declined more than 1.5%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 has fallen more than 4.6%.

ALSO READ: Dr Reddy's Shares Slide Over 6% After Semaglutide Batch Quality Concern.

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