Type 'Erling Haaland' On Google Today And Watch What Happens

Erling Haaland and the Norwegian football team have had a fairy-tale run at the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far. A day before they face England in one of the quarter-finals of the tournament, Google has introduced a special Easter egg celebrating the Manchester City striker, giving fans a fun surprise when they search for his name.

Typing “Erling Haaland” into Google Search today not only brings up the usual search results but also triggers a unique animation at the bottom of the screen. Seven Vikings, dressed in traditional Norwegian attire, row across the page in a longship-inspired sequenceErling Haaland Asks Fans To Search His Name.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Haaland himself encouraged fans to check out the feature with the message, “One thing to do today... search my name on Google,” alongside a winking emoji.

A user replied showing how the promt works and appreciated the gesture by Google.

Norway Viking row explained

The Viking-themed animation is inspired by Norway's now-famous “Ro!” chant, one of the defining fan traditions of this edition of the FIFA World Cup. During matches, supporters wait for the beat of a drum before mimicking the motion of rowing an oar of a boat while chanting “Hu” in unison.

The celebration first gained widespread attention after Norway secured their maiden FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory. The Norwegian players sat on the pitch and led the rowing chant in front of a sea of red and blue fans.

The 25-year-old has been one of the standout performers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leading Norway's historic run into the quarterfinals with seven goals in four appearances at the tournament.

Norway is set to face England on July 11 for a place in the semi-finals, with Haaland aiming to continue his prolific form on football's biggest stage

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