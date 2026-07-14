Adani Dethrones DLF's Rajiv Singh To Top Real Estate Rich List For First Time

In a landmark shift in India's property sector, Gautam Adani has overtaken DLF Chairman Rajiv Singh to become the country's wealthiest real estate entrepreneur for the first time, the 2026 GROHE-Hurun India Real Estate 150 report showed.

Adani and his family, whose wealth is anchored by Adani Properties, topped the real estate rich list with an estimated wealth of Rs 90,400 crore after a 73% jump over the past year.

Rajiv Singh and family slipped to the second spot with Rs 90,200 crore as their wealth declined 29% amid a broader correction in listed real estate stocks.

Mangal Prabhat Lodha and family of Lodha Developers retained the third position with a wealth of Rs 67,700 crore.

ALSO READ : Mumbai OC Amnesty Scheme Approved, Over 20,000 Buildings Likely To Benefit

Lodha Developers and Indian Hotels Company ranked second and third, while Adani Properties climbed four places to become the country's fourth-most valuable real estate company at Rs 90,400 crore.

The report said Adani Properties emerged as the biggest value creator during the year, adding Rs 38,000 crore in valuation.

Hospitality platform Prism (OYO), led by Ritesh Agarwal, was the second-largest gainer, more than doubling its value to Rs 67,200 crore and entering the top five.

The report also highlighted a challenging year for the sector.

The combined valuation of the 151 companies featured in the list rose only 2% to Rs 16.5 lakh crore, marking the slowest growth since the ranking began.

ALSO READ : Maharashtra Notifies New Housing Society Rules: Here Are The Key Changes For Flat Owners

Only 31 companies gained value, while 74 recorded declines as the BSE Realty Index fell 20%.

Hurun India said the sector is becoming more institutionalised, with listed companies now accounting for 73 of the 151 firms and representing 71% of the total value of companies featured in the ranking.

Despite Rajiv Singh losing the top spot on the rich list, DLF continued to hold its position as India's most valuable real estate company with a valuation of Rs 1.47 lakh crore.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.