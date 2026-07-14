Bengaluru Extends Restaurant Timings To 3:30 AM For FIFA World Cup Screenings

Football fans in Bengaluru will be able to watch FIFA World Cup matches late into the night after the Karnataka government allowed hotels and restaurants to serve customers until 3:30 am on select match days.

Announcing the decision in a post on X, Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the relaxation follows a request from the National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI). Food service timings, which normally end at 1:00 am, have been extended to 3:30 am on July 14, 15 and 19 to facilitate late-night FIFA World Cup screenings.

"Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to," Shivakumar said.

He added that the extension has been approved while keeping "public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens" as the government's top priorities.

"I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities," the chief minister said.

Football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. Following a request from the National Restaurant Association of India, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) July 14, 2026

(This is a developing story)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.