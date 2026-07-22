BPCL Q1 Results Today: Time, Dividend, Earnings Call, Share Price, Key Things To Watch

BPCL will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on July 22, with investors closely tracking refining margins, marketing performance, dividend announcements, and management commentary amid volatile crude oil prices. BPCL is among India's largest public-sector oil marketing companies with a market capitalisation of over Rs 1 lakh crore.

Here's everything you need to know about BPCL's Q1 FY27 schedule:

BPCL Q1 Results: Date, Time, and Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 13, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced that a meeting of its Board of Directors will be held on Wednesday, July 22, 2026, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. The company has not announced a specific time for releasing the results. They are expected after the Board meeting concludes.

No information about the declaration of a dividend was provided in the filing. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) announced its most recent second interim dividend of Rs 10.00 per share on January 23, 2026, during its board meeting for the quarter ended December 31, 2025.

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BPCL Q1 Results: What To Watch Out For

Gross Refining Margin (GRM)

Marketing margins

Fuel demand trends

Inventory gains/losses

Outlook on crude oil prices

Capital expenditure guidance

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BPCL Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The BPCL management has scheduled a group conference call with the investors and analysts on Thursday, July 23, 2026, at 12 p.m. (IST) to discuss the results of Q1 FY27 post the meeting.

Conference Dial-In Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1342/ +91 22 7115 8243

+91 22 6280 1342/ +91 22 7115 8243 International Toll Free Numbers:

Singapore: 8001012045

8001012045 Hong Kong: 800964448

800964448 UK: 08081011573

08081011573 USA: 18667462133

BPCL Share Price History

Shares of BPCL have risen 1.84% over the last five trading sessions. The stock has gained 1% in the past month, but declined 10.14% over the past six months and 17.44% on a year-to-date basis. Over the last one year, the stock has fallen 7.13%.

BPCL Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

The trading window of the company is closed from July 1 to July 24 for designated persons and their immediate relatives, in accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading.

BPCL Q4 FY26 Results

Net Profit down 57.7% at Rs 3,191 crore versus Rs 7,545 crore

Reported one-time loss of Rs 4,349 crore in Q4

Revenue down 0.3% at Rs 1.18 lakh crore versus Rs 1.19 lakh crore

Ebitda down 13.8% at Rs 10,061 crore versus Rs 11,677 crore

Ebitda Margin at 8.5% versus 9.8%

Investors will watch whether BPCL can sustain this momentum in Q1 FY27.

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