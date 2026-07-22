Indiamart Intermesh Shares Tumble Over 7% Despite 12% Rise In Q1 Profit

Shares of Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. fell over 7% after the company announced its Q1FY27 results on Tuesday. Indiamart Intermesh Ltd., a B2B e-commerce company, on Tuesday reported a 12.2% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 172 crore for the June quarter of FY27. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 153.5 crore a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Indiamart Intermesh Ltd (IIL).

Its revenue from operations climbed 11.4% to Rs 414 crore in the June quarter. It was Rs 372 crore in the year-ago period.

EBITDA (GU) increased by 9.7% year-on-year to Rs 147 crore, compared with Rs 134 crore in the corresponding period last year. The EBITDA margin stood at 35.4%, as against 35.9% year-on-year. Other income rose to Rs 107 crore from Rs 92 crore in the same period last year.

The revenue from 'Web and related services' was Rs 375.9 crore, and Rs 38.5 crore from accounting software services.

The stock opened 0.57% in negative at Rs 1,907 apiece and then it tumbled further.

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. Share Price Today

Indiamart Intermesh Ltd. Share Price Today

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The scrip fell as much as 7.56% to Rs 1,773 apiece on Wednesday. It pared losses to trade 5.62% lower at Rs 1810.20 apiece, as of 10:10 am. This compares to a 0.59% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 28.99% in the last 12 months and 18.42% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.11 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 51.56.

Out of 18 analysts tracking the company, 10 maintain a 'buy' rating, two maintain a "hold", and six maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 2,095.11 implies an upside of 14.9%

ALSO READ: Indiamart Target Price Trimmed By 6% — Here's Why HDFC Securities Remains Bullish

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