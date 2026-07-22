Xtranet Technologies IPO Opens July 23: Latest GMP Signals 14% Listing Premium

Xtranet Technologies IPO will open for subscription on July 23, with the Rs 166.8-crore public issue attracting attention after the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicated a potential listing gain of over 14%.

Xtranet Technologies is a Bhopal-based IT solutions provider. Here's everything investors need to know before bidding.

Xtranet Technologies IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Xtranet Technologies IPO stood at Rs 18 on July 22. It indicates a listing price of Rs 145 apiece at a premium of 14.17% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Xtranet Technologies IPO: Key Details

The Xtranet Technologies IPO is a book build issue of Rs 166.80 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.31 crore shares worth.

The IPO price band is set at Rs 120 to 127 per share.

A retail application requires one lot comprising 110 shares, with a minimum outlay of Rs 13,970. Small NIIs must apply for at least 15 lots, involving Rs 2,09,550, while Big NIIs need a minimum application of 72 lots, or Rs 10,05,840.

The IPO reserves up to 50% of the shares for Qualified Institutional Buyers. Retail investors will have access to a minimum of 35% of the issue. At least 15% has been earmarked for Non-Institutional Investors.

Share India Capital Services Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

The IPO will remain open for subscription between July 23 and July 27. Share allotment is likely to be completed on July 28, while successful applicants are expected to receive shares in their demat accounts on July 29. Refunds to unsuccessful bidders will also be processed the same day.

Shares of the company are slated to make their market debut on the BSE and NSE on July 30.

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Use Of Proceeds

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to clear debt, fund capex, meet working capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.

Financials

The company posted strong FY26 growth, with revenue rising 32.3% to Rs 365.29 crore and net profit increasing 35.6% to Rs 40.73 crore, reflecting healthy earnings momentum ahead of the IPO.

About Xtranet Technologies

Since its inception in 2002, Xtranet Technologies has grown into an integrated IT solutions provider, delivering enterprise software, digital transformation services, proprietary technology platforms, and technology partnerships to businesses across industries.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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