TCS, Coforge, Persistent Drag Nifty IT Index Lower In Trade: What's Driving The Tech Selloff?

Shares of Indian information technology (IT) majors such as Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys Ltd., Wipro, among others in the Nifty IT pack are trading lower in trade on Wednesday, July 22 amid weak global cues that has impacted the sector sentiment. Sharp cuts in midcap IT services majors such as Coforge, Mphasis, and Persistent Systems also dragged the index lower in morning trade as high sector valuations spooked investors amid a volatile market.

The sharp correction in frontline IT companies, including Infosys, Wipro, LTIMindtree, TCS has brought valuations closer to historical averages. However, earnings risks remain because clients continue to delay spending decisions and sales cycles remain extended. Also, brokerages highlighted that major global consulting and IT players have recently trimmed their revenue and earnings guidance, signaling weaker-than-expected demand and a delay in large enterprise tech projects.

''Weakening of the chip trade and sharp correction in markets like South Korea during the last one month are making India relatively stable and attractive from the valuation perspective. FPIs are not selling big in India now and are turning buyers on some days. Dips in the market will provide buying opportunities in fundamentally sound stocks. The outperformance of the broader market may continue in the near-term,'' said Dr. VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments Ltd.

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