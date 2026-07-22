Bank Holiday Today: Are Banks Open Or Closed For Kharchi Puja On July 22? Check Here

Bank Holiday Today: Banks in Tripura are scheduled to remain closed today, July 22 on account of Kharchi Puja, according to Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar for fiscal 2026-27.

Celebrated annually around July-August, Kharchi Puja is week-long festival in Tripura to worship the Chaturdasa Devata, fourteen gods. The festival holds immense significance as devotees believe that the day purifies the Earth and humanity, preserves indigenous Tripuri heritage, and unifies different tribal and non-tribal communities.

When Are Banks Closed?

The central bank designates bank holidays in various parts of the country typically to observe national, religious and regional occurrences. In addition to such observances, banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays, along with Sundays of every month.

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When Are Banks Closed Next?

The next bank holiday is on August, 4, 2026, when banks will be closed for Ker Puja.

What Services Can You Access On A Bank Holiday?

Banks typically offer online banking services to customers across the country to ensure uninterrupted access to banking services, even on bank holidays for convenient financial transactions.

Bank Holidays In July

Apart from weekend holidays, banks were scheduled to remain closed for six days this month.

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Check full list

July 6: Banks in Mizoram will remain closed for MHIP Day.

July 9: Banks in Meghalaya will be closed for Beh Deinkhlam.

July 16: Banks in Odisha, Uttarakhand, and Manipur will be closed for Ratha Yatra, Kang Rathajatra, and Harela.

July 17: Banks in Meghalaya will remain closed for the death anniversary of U Tirot Singh.

July 18: Banks in Sikkim will be closed for Drukpa Tshe-zi.

July 22: Banks in Tripura will remain closed for Kharchi Puja.

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