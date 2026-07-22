Western Railway Trains Update: Delays Expected As Operations Regulated Due To Heavy Rain In Vapi-Udwada

The Western Railway on Wednesday said that heavy rainfall in the Vapi–Udwada section has disrupted train services, with all down-direction trains being regulated and delays reported across the route. Passengers have been advised to plan their journeys accordingly and cooperate with railway authorities.

However, in a separate post, the Western Railway also said that all the Mumbai local trains on the Churchgate-Dahanu route and Mahim to Goregaon Harbour routes are running normally.

The Central Railway also issued an early morning weather and operations update at 7.30 am, stating that Mumbai and its suburbs are expected to witness generally cloudy skies with moderate to heavy rainfall.

ALSO READ: School Holiday: Are Schools Closed In Mumbai, Thane & Palghar Amid Yellow And Orange Alerts For Rains?

The Central Railway has confirmed that train services on the Main Line, Harbour Line, Trans-Harbour Line, and Port Line are currently operating. For long-distance trains, passengers have been advised to check the latest information regarding train status, diversions, or cancellations through the National Train Enquiry System or the Indian Railways enquiry portal before commencing their journey.

Mumbai Rains Today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Thane and Palghar districts, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places, accompanied by occasional strong winds reaching speeds of 50–60 kmph.

Mumbai has been placed under a yellow alert, with heavy rainfall likely at isolated locations. Strong winds of 50–60 kmph are also expected to affect the city intermittently.

ALSO READ: Mumbai Rains Live Updates: City Braces For More Rain; Thane, Palghar Under Orange Alert

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