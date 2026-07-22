Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, Expected Listing Price And Date

The share allotment status for Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO will be finalised on July 22. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on July 23, and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.

The company's shares are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on July 24.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO was subscribed 146.64 times on the third day of bidding on July 21. It received bids for 1,14,90,37,400 shares against 78,35,821 offered.

Investors who participated in the IPO can check the allotment status on the websites of BSE, NSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.

How To Check Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here.

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Caliber Mining & Logistics Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here.

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'CMLL' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

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How To Check Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here.

From the dropdown menu, choose “Caliber Mining & Logistics Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the GMP for the Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO stood at Rs 71 on July 22. It indicates a listing price of Rs 495 apiece at a premium of 16.75% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

About Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO

Caliber Mining & Logistics IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 450 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 94 lakh shares worth Rs 400 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 12 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The price band for the IPO was set between Rs 402 and Rs 424 per share.

Qualified Institutional Buyers subscribed to the offer 240.71 times and Non-Institutional Investors booked the issue 267.36 times. Retail investors subscribed to the issue 41.15 times.

Caliber Mining & Logistics specialises in mining services, undertaking overburden removal, coal extraction and coal transportation. Its operations span Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund capex, clear debt, and for general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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