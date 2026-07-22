Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Result: Net Profit Up 40%, Revenue Rises 25% To Rs 1,300 Crore

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. reported a 40.9% year-on-year rise in net profit to Rs 105.8 crore for Q1FY27 as compared to Rs 75.1 crore in the corresponding period last year. The revenue increased 25.2% to Rs 1,300 crore from Rs 1,038 crore a year earlier.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) climbed 39.3% to Rs 198.4 crore, against Rs 142.4 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company's EBITDA margin expanded to 15.3% from 13.7% during the same period last year.

Jubilant Ingrevia Q1 Results - Cons, YoY

Net profit up 40.9% at Rs 105.8 crore vs Rs 75.1 crore

Revenue up 25.2% at Rs 1,300 crore vs Rs 1,038 crore

EBITDA up 39.3% at Rs 198.4 crore vs Rs 142.4 crore

EBITDA margin at 15.3% vs 13.7%

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Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price Today

Jubilant Ingrevia Share Price Today

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Shares of Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd. fell over 3% after it announced the Q1FY27 results on Wednesday. The scrip fell as much as 4.36% to Rs 730.50 apiece intraday on Wednesday. It pared losses to trade 3.74% lower at Rs 734 apiece, as of 1:15 pm. This compares to a 0.86% fall in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.

It has fallen 9.73% in the last 12 months and risen 4.86% year-to-date. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.39 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 69.14.

Out of eight analysts tracking the company, six maintain a 'buy' rating, one maintain a "hold", and one maintain a "sell" rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target of Rs 921.43 implies an upside of 22.9%

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