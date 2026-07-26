Youth Shape Budget, Drive India's Growth Story: Sitharaman At NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said the government has placed young people at the heart of policymaking, highlighting initiatives spanning employment, skilling, artificial intelligence and sports as key pillars of India's long-term growth strategy.

Speaking at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 in Mumbai, Sitharaman said one of the first exercises undertaken after the presentation of every Union Budget is engaging with young people, with suggestions also being invited through the MyGov portal.

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She said the government's focus on public participation has influenced policymaking, citing the Budget announcement on the Orange Economy, which she said was based on a suggestion made by a college student.

Highlighting employment initiatives, the finance minister said more than 1.2 million appointment letters have been distributed so far. She added that the PM Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, backed by an outlay of Rs 1 lakh crore, aims to create 3.5 crore jobs across the country.

Sitharaman also underscored the government's emphasis on skill development, saying over 1.6 crore young people have received free training under the PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana across more than 200 courses. She added that Rs 60,000 crore is being invested to modernise 1,000 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs).

On artificial intelligence, Sitharaman said the AI revolution would not remain confined to India's metro cities. She said AI infrastructure is being developed across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, with 27 AI labs already established and 543 more approved.

The finance minister also highlighted the PM Internship Programme, saying it offers young people exposure to India's top 500 companies, helping bridge the gap between education and industry.

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On sports, Sitharaman said initiatives such as Khelo India and the National Sports Policy are helping identify talent from villages while providing world-class coaching, sports medicine, performance analysis and international exposure.

She said more than 63,000 students have participated in Khelo India programmes, reflecting the government's efforts to nurture sporting talent from across the country.

Sitharaman said the government's initiatives across employment, education, technology and sports are aimed at equipping India's youth with the skills and opportunities needed to drive the country's future economic growth.

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