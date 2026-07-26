NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026: BSE Wins Wealth Creator Of The Year

BSE Ltd. has won the Wealth Creator Award at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026, in recognition of its outstanding contribution to economic value creation and the growth of India's financial markets. BSE CEO Sundararaman Ramamurthy accepted the award.

The Wealth Creator of the Year award at the NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards 2026 aimed to honour a listed company that has consistently delivered shareholder value through sustained financial performance, profitability, resilience and strong market confidence over a multi-year period. The nominees were shortlisted based on their performance between FY22 and FY26.

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The nominees for the award were BSE, Transformers & Rectifiers India, MCX India, Himadri Speciality Chemical, Gallantt Ispat, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers, and Neuland Laboratories.

About BSE

Asia's oldest exchange and the world's largest exchange in terms of the number of listed companies, BSE was founded in 1875. The stock exchange platform has a significant role in developing the Indian capital market and has offered a capital raising platform to many companies in India.

BSE Sensex, launched in 1986, is the first stock market index of the country and is tracked by investors across the globe and indicates growth of the Indian stock market. The platform provides a market for trading in equity, debt instruments, equity derivatives, currency derivatives, interest rate derivatives, mutual funds, stock lending and borrowing.

The stock exchange operator added Rs 4,090.8 crore in revenue and Rs 2,243 crore in profit between FY22 and FY26. During the period, its revenue grew 45%, profit rose 58%, while its stock gained 178%.

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