NDTV Profit Business Leadership Awards: Shiv Nadar, Kiran Nadar Win 'Philanthropist Of The Year' Title

HCL Group founder Shiv Nadar and eminent philanthropist Kiran Nadar have been honoured with the NDTV Profit Philanthropist Of The Year Award in recognition of their transformative and sustained contributions to nation-building through education, healthcare, culture and social development.

The recognition celebrates the couple's remarkable philanthropic journey, spanning decades of transformative contributions to education, healthcare, culture and social development beyond business.

Through the Shiv Nadar Foundation, the Nadars have invested heavily in expanding access to quality education by establishing institutions that nurture talent across socio-economic backgrounds.

Their philanthropic initiatives span schools, universities, leadership programmes and rural education, empowering thousands of students with world-class learning opportunities.

Shiv Nadar, who built HCL into one of India's leading technology companies, has consistently championed the belief that education is the most powerful catalyst for social transformation. Kiran Nadar has complemented these efforts by emerging as one of India's foremost patrons of art and culture.

As the chairperson of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art, she has played a pivotal role in preserving India's artistic heritage while making art more accessible to the public. Her work has strengthened India's cultural ecosystem and encouraged greater appreciation of contemporary and traditional art.

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The NDTV Profit Philanthropist Award acknowledges the couple's shared vision of using wealth to create meaningful and sustainable change. Their contributions extend beyond financial support, focusing on institution-building and creating opportunities that benefit generations to come.

Over the years, Shiv and Kiran Nadar have become symbols of responsible leadership, demonstrating how business success can be channelled into transformative social impact.

The award acknowledges a legacy that reaches far beyond business, recognising sustained contributions to education, healthcare, innovation and the arts that continue to shape lives across India.

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