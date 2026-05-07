Comic Con Comes To Mumbai Again — Check Dates, Ticket Price, Where To Book, What To Expect

Mumbai is all set to host Comic Con once again this weekend. The event is expected to draw thousands of visitors from across the country. From cosplay competitions and gaming zones to exclusive merchandise and fan meet-ups, the event promises something for everyone.

"With multiple shows held across India, attracting over 200K fans annually and millions more digitally. We bring together a series of fandoms of various elements of pop culture, ranging from comics, toys, merch, anime, cosplay, TV, movies, gaming & more," the website states.

Here's all you need to know about Mumbai Comic Con 2026.

Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Date and Venue

Comic Con India is the biggest celebration of pop culture in the subcontinent. The two-day event will be held on May 9 and 10 at the Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra-Kurla Complex.

Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Ticket Price

Ticket prices start from around Rs 999 for a single-day pass. Premium and special passes are available for fans who want extra benefits like fast-track entry, exclusive merchandise and access to special experiences. Anyone aged three or above needs to have a pass for entry to the show.

Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Where To Book Tickets

Tickets can be booked online through District by Zomato. Visitors are advised to book early as passes for popular slots may sell out quickly. The event is being organised by Comic Con India.

Mumbai Comic Con 2026: What To Expect

Fans can expect cosplay contests, gaming arenas, anime experiences, comic book creators, live performances and interactive sessions. Several stalls will also sell comics, action figures, posters, clothing and other pop culture merchandise.

The event will also feature special fan zones and activities for anime and gaming lovers, making it one of the biggest pop culture gatherings in the city.

Mumbai Comic Con 2026: Entry Rules

Visitors must carry either their e-ticket sent via email or the SMS ticket confirmation along with valid ID proof to enter the venue. After reaching the venue, attendees need to go to the Box Office counter to collect their wristbands. Entry is allowed anytime between 11 a.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the day of the event.

Those who have booked the Super Fan VIP Pass must go to the separate Superfan counter to collect both their wristband and exclusive merchandise. Visitors will have to wear the wristband at all times inside the venue. Re-entry is allowed till 7:30 p.m., but only if the wristband is still being worn.

Single-day pass holders can re-enter only on the day mentioned on their ticket, while Super Fan VIP Pass holders can enter and re-enter on both event days.

ALSO READ: Daredevil In Spider-Man Brand New Day? Born Again Season 2 Finale Ending Sparks Fan Theories

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.