Maharashtra Updates NPS Scheme: Rs 7,500 Minimum Pension To Retirement Gratuity — Check Revised Rules

The Maharashtra government has issued detailed guidelines for implementing its Revised National Pension System (RNPS), offering an assured pension to state government employees covered under the National Pension System (NPS).

According to a government circular issued on May 6, 2026, eligible employees can opt into the scheme by Dec. 31, 2026. As per the revised framework, employees completing at least 20 years of service will be entitled to a pension equal to 50% of their last drawn salary along with dearness relief (DR).

Those serving between 10 years and 20 years will receive proportionate pension benefits. The government has also guaranteed a minimum monthly pension of Rs 7,500 for employees who complete at least 10 years of service. The scheme will also extend to employees of aided educational institutions, agricultural universities, affiliated aided non-government colleges, zilla parishads and panchayat samitis covered under NPS.

ALSO READ: Investing Rs 5,000 Monthly In EPF? Here's How It Can Become A Rs 80 Lakh Corpus

Under the RNPS guidelines, employees opting for the scheme must deposit 60% of their lump-sum NPS withdrawal amount with the state government at the time of retirement through the drawing and disbursing officer (DDO). The remaining 40% annuity details must also be furnished, while the pension payable by the state government will be adjusted against the annuity amount received from the annuity service provider.

The circular states that employees who had withdrawn money earlier from their NPS corpus will have to repay the amount with 10% interest. Failing this, their pension benefits under the revised scheme will be reduced proportionately.

Family pension under RNPS has been fixed at 60% of the pension amount, along with applicable DR benefits. Employees resigning from service, however, will not be eligible for pension benefits under RNPS and will continue to receive regular NPS benefits.

According to the circular, retirement gratuity provisions applicable earlier will continue under the revised pension scheme.

ALSO READ: Rs 10,000 Monthly SIP? A 5% Step-Up Can Increase Your Retirement Corpus By Rs 83 Lakh

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.