Sell Or Pledge? How Vi Can Unlock Rs 23,000 Crore From Part Of Vodafone Plc's Stake

Vodafone Idea may gain access to a significant funding avenue if Vodafone Plc proceeds with its reported plan to transfer part of its stake in the Indian telecom operator to the company itself as treasury shares.

According to a Bloomberg report, Vodafone Plc is considering transferring a portion of its nearly 19% stake in Vodafone Idea to the telecom company instead of infusing fresh capital directly into the business.

If the proposal materialises, Vodafone Idea could potentially unlock nearly Rs 23,000 crore through multiple routes to support its aggressive network expansion plans and improve its financial position.

At current market valuations, Vodafone Plc's 19% stake in Vodafone Idea is estimated to be worth around Rs 23,160 crore.

The proposed structure would effectively mean Vodafone Idea holding shares in its own company as treasury stock. This could provide the telecom operator with flexibility to monetise the stake in the future.

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One possible route would involve Vodafone Idea selling these treasury shares either in the open market or directly to strategic or financial investors. Any proceeds from such a sale would go directly to Vodafone Idea and could be used to fund capital expenditure plans, strengthen the balance sheet and improve network competitiveness.

Another option would be for Vodafone Idea to pledge the treasury shares with lenders in exchange for raising debt. The pledged shares could act as collateral, potentially helping the company secure additional funding from banks and financial institutions.

The funds raised through either route are expected to support Vodafone Idea's planned capital expenditure programme. The telecom operator has outlined network expansion and technology upgrade plans involving investments of nearly Rs 45,000 crore.

The company has been attempting to improve its 4G coverage and accelerate its 5G rollout to compete more effectively against larger rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel.

For Vodafone Plc, the move could also mark a significant strategic shift.

The UK telecom major has already written off its investment in the Indian business, meaning the proposed transfer may not materially impact its financial statements. More importantly, the structure could allow Vodafone Plc to avoid any future cash infusion obligations into Vodafone Idea while gradually exiting the Indian telecom market.

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